Deadpool 3 is one film that we cannot wait to watch in 2024. It’s also the film that has the potential to revive the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s otherwise dull box office performance, as noted in the franchise’s last few ventures, including the recently released The Marvels. The MCU film is expected to release in July 2024, but the buzz surrounding it has already set the tone for a blockbuster.

The upcoming film will mark Ryan Reynolds‘ return as Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine. After the writers’ and actors’ strikes were resolved, the shooting of the film once again commenced in full swing, with a few pictures from the shoot surfacing on the internet. After Tim Miller’s Deadpool (2016) and David Leitch’s Deadpool 2 (2018), director Shawn Levy is holding the fort this time as director for Deadpool 3.

The anticipation around Deadpool 3 is at an all-time high, with Marvel Studios recently announcing that it would be the only MCU movie to be released in 2024. The official promotion of the film has not yet kicked off, but Reynolds and Jackman have so far been winning with their hilarious social media game.

From release date to plot and cast to the trailer, we are sharing everything that we know about Deadpool 3 so far. Keep scrolling!

Deadpool 3 release date

Deadpool 3 is set to release in theaters on July 26, 2024, instead of May 2024, following a halt in production owing to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film was supposed to be released on September 6 and then November 8; however, Marvel has made some major changes in release dates lately. This also implies that the Ryan Reynolds starrer will be the first film in Phase Six of the MCU.

Deadpool 3: Plot

Ryan Reynolds, who is also writing Deadpool 3, earlier said that the MCU flick is taking a completely different route, adding that “often they reboot or change a character, maybe like four movies too late.”

Is there a Deadpool 3 trailer?

There is no trailer for Deadpool 3 so far, but a fan-made video for the film has been doing the rounds on social media, which has many confused. Ditching the tradition, Marvel Studios has not rolled out its promotional activities during the holiday season this year. As per reports, the Deadpool 3 teaser will most likely be released during Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine!

Despite confirmation around Deadpool 3, it wasn’t clear whether Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine. But Ryan took it upon himself to share the good news in a very Reynold-esque way, dropping a hilarious video back in September 2022 to announce Jackman’s return.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3: New and Returning Cast

Ryan Reynolds will certainly return as Deadpool, which will also mark his last film as the Marvel character. Hugh Jackman, too, is returning as the much-loved Wolverine. Actress Morena Baccarin is also confirmed to return as Wade Wilson’s wife Vanessa, while Rob Delaney will also be seen reprising his role as X-Force member Peter. Zazie Beetz won’t be reprising her role as Domino, but actor Josh Brolin might play Cable again. According to Marvel insider Daniel Richtman, Owen Wilson’s character Mobius will play a “big role” in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin, who starred in The Crown, has joined Deadpool 3’s roster as a villain! Deadpool 3 has also cast Succession fame Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool 3: First look!

Fans were recently thrilled to see the first glimpse of Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson alongside the playful Dogpool.

First look at Wade Wilson and Dogpool together in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. Releasing in theaters on July, 2024. pic.twitter.com/rFCAdKNeKI — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 4, 2023

Hugh Jackman will be wearing the iconic yellow Wolverine costume in director Shawn Levy’s upcoming film.

First look at Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine suit for ‘Deadpool 3’ pic.twitter.com/fVfJloMCHr — ScreenTime (@screentime) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that Taylor Swift will make an appearance in close friend Reynolds’ film, playing the role of Dazzler. However, Levy has remained tight-lipped about her connection to the film. “I’m going across the board ‘no comment’ because that’s a double whammy,” he noted. “That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

