Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is currently in development. Despite rumors that the new film in the celebrated series has been shelved owing to the long hiatus since the last entry, the upcoming installment is very much happening. The extension of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was announced by the makers in 2018, but after a string of controversies around lead actor Johnny Depp, who plays beloved Jack Sparrow, the project went on the back foot. But new astonishing details related to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 have once again found themselves in the spotlight. Scroll ahead to know more!

Merely commenced as an adaptation of a theme park ride carrying the same name, Pirates of the Caribbean went on to become one of the most commercially successful film franchises among cinematics across the world. The first film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003, and its massive success prompted makers to release five more sequels, which were released in 2006, 2007, 2011, and 2017.

Recently, a poster for the upcoming installment of Johnny Depp’s film, which has reportedly been titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair, went viral across social media platforms. Many thought this was the official announcement from the makers’ part. However, upon fact-checking, we found out that it was fan-made art, which seemingly did a decent job of reigniting the conversation around the future of much-loved film series.

Now, the anticipation around Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is higher than ever. With Johnny Depp winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard last year and getting back in the game, fans are expecting his return in the forthcoming part. If you are someone who is waiting for Captain Jack Sparrow’s return with bated breath, we are exploring all the details related to the new installment to keep you updated.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 announcement!

Disney first announced that pirates’ adventures would continue in 2018. The studio also shared its plan to make some changes, announcing another reboot with Margot Robbie in the lead, which has since been canceled. If reports are to be believed, after several years, the film is still in early development, but the makers plan to intensify the progress on the project.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date!

The release date for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still unknown, but the new film is still in the works. With the film still in early development, the release date can be a distant dream; however, some reports have suggested that if all goes well, Disney may plan to release the film in 2025. Disney-selected writers Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott are reportedly working on the script for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film after Deadpool co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick withdrew. While Elliott is also credited with writing the first Pirates film, Curse of the Black Pearl, Mazin is known for writing the HBO limited series Chernobyl. Joachim Rønning will also be returning to director’s chair for the upcoming film.

Will Johnny Depp return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Johnny Depp was fired from the franchise after abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard, a Disney executive confirmed in 2018. However, in 2021, a few reports suggested that the studio was secretly in talks with Depp to take his legacy forward, which he carried through a span of 14 years. With Depp’s involvement in a multitude of controversies on the personal front, which is also attributed to his setback on the professional front, it’s still a burning question whether or not he will return for the new part. However, ever since the actor has emerged victorious in his trial legally, fans are hopeful that Disney will reconsider their decision and bring in the OG Jack Sparrow back.

However, Johnny Depp may refuse Disney’s offer. As part of his defamation trial against Heard, Depp was asked by actress’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, per variety, if he would return to Pirates of the Caribbean. Replying to this, the Fantastic Beats star shut down hints of a comeback, saying “that is true.” “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film, correct?” Rottenborn asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Cast

The rest of the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast has also not been confirmed yet. However, both Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightly have been rumored to make a possible return to the Pirates franchise as Will and Elizabeth Turner. Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Barbossa and Kevin McNally played by Joshamee Gibbs, are also expected to reprise their roles. However, Disney has yet to confirm the reports.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Story Details

The plot of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still unknown since the franchise’s future course is still up in the air. But Disney is reportedly focusing on a female-driven narrative. At first, it was assumed that Margot Robbie’s casting as a new character would allow her to bring a new direction to the franchise. But the Margot Robbie Pirates of the Caribbean film was later canceled.

Is there a trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

There isn’t a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 trailer as the movie is still in the early phases of development. While there are fan-made teasers and trailers have been doing rounds on the web, there is no official glimpse into the future of the Pirate franchise. Now, all fans can do is wait until the film goes on the floor.

