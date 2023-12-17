Jake Gyllenhaal’s ripped physique for his upcoming film Road House has given his admirers sleepless nights! It is a remake of the 1989 classic of the same name, and the audiences are eagerly waiting for its release, but unfortunately, it won’t be coming to the theatres. Keep scrolling to learn more about the upcoming film.

Jake is one of the most talented actors of the current generation, with several remarkable movies to his credit. Films like Nightcrawler, Wildlife, Source Code, October Sky, Brokeback Mountain, and more helped establish his credibility as a versatile artiste.

Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Road House was reportedly in the development phase for an extended period. While it is finally happening, a few people associated with the project are unhappy with the film’s release on the OTT platform instead of the theatres. According to Puck News, the director of Road House, Doug Liman, and the lead actor, Jake, were p*ssed on Amazon’s refusal to release it in the theatres.

The film’s development started in 2013, as per THR under the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and it is a miracle that Road House is finally happening. Here is everything that we know about this remake.

Plot

The story revolves around Jake’s character Dalton, an ex-UFC middleweight fighter working at the Floria Keys roundhouse. Apart from this, something substantial about the film’s plot has yet to be shared.

According to reports, the remake will feature some action-packed martial arts like the OG film, and as a result, it has been given an R-rating by the MPAA for violence, pervasive language, and slight n*dity. In comparison to the 1989 film, the remake has much less s*xuality and n*dity in it.

Cast

According to a report by Screen Rant, Road House will feature the former UFC champion Conor McGregor, and this is his debut film. Actor and stuntman Jay Hieron and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior will appear in crucial roles. Additionally, the cast includes Billy Magnussen and Lukas Cage.

Production

According to Collider’s report, the film’s shooting began in 2022 in the Dominican Republic. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jay Hieron shot a scene at a promotional event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 285. The scene featured UFC president Dana White and announcer Jon Anik, and it was shot in front of the fans.

The videos went viral on social media platform X, and you can take a look at them here:

Jake Gyllenhaal films a new scene for the ‘ROAD HOUSE’ remake at #UFC285 where he knocks out his opponent with a flying knee. pic.twitter.com/5L0Gadx1lX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 5, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal filmed a sequence for his upcoming ‘ROAD HOUSE’ remake at today’s #UFC285 ceremonial weigh-ins. pic.twitter.com/5Bm1p4SLDW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 4, 2023

When & where is it releasing?

As mentioned, Road House will have a direct release on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to release early in 2024, but the date has yet to be announced.

Road House – 1989

Rowdy Herrington directed the 1989 film, featuring Patrick Swayze in the lead role. Swayze played the role of a bouncer who lived in a small town in Missouri and protected the people from a vile businessperson. Award-winning actor Sam Elliott played the role of Patrick’s character’s friend, while Kelly Lynch was seen as his love interest. The film also has a sequel, but the lead star, Swayze, did not return for the second part.

Road House 2

Road House 2 came out in 2006, and it was a direct-to-video film. Johnathon Schaech headlined the movie as Shane Tanner, the son of James Dalton, played by Swayze in the prequel. The story is similar to that of the first film; Tanner is also a bouncer who must protect a Louisiana bar from criminals. The film starred Ellen Hollman, Richard Norton, Jake Busey, Will Patton, and others.

For more updates on Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films: Julia Roberts Starrer Leave The World Behind Leads The Chart With Over 40 Million Views; Here’s The Complete List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News