Sydney Sweeney rose to prominence with her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. The actress is considered a s*x symbol today and is bombarded with Hollywood offers. She will be next seen alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You. Scroll below for the trailer, cast, plot, and other details of the romantic comedy.

Anyone But You Filming Schedule

The American romantic comedy Anyone But You was announced in January 2023. The star cast commenced filming in New South Wales a month later, followed by a schedule in Sydney in March.

Anyone But You Cast

Sydney Sweeney will be playing the leading role of Bea alongside Glen Powell, who plays Ben. Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Rachel Griffiths, and Bryan Brown will also be seen in pivotal roles. Not much has been revealed about their characters.

Anyone But You Plot

Two people who despise each other pretend to be dating in front of their family members. Bea (Sydney Sweeney) is trying to run away from her ex-boyfriend (played by Darren Barnet). Her parents try to reconcile their romance against her wishes.

Ben (Glen Powell), on the other hand, wants to patch up with his ex-girlfriend.

It is Bea’s idea that they fake their relationship. While it rescues her from her parents forcing her past relationship, Ben’s ex-flame would get jealous looking at his new steamy romance.

Do they end up falling for each other? Well, time will tell.

Anyone But You Trailer

The official teaser was released on October 19, 2023, and piqued a lot of interest with over 9.8 million views on YouTube. On November 16, 2023, Sony Pictures unveiled the official trailer, which currently has 1.2 million views. The movie has also been attracting a lot of attention because of Sydney and Glen’s dating rumors. And their sizzling chemistry in the promos is unmissable!

Anyone But You Release Date

The romantic comedy was initially supposed to hit the theatres on December 15, 2023. Sony Pictures later pushed the theatrical release to December 22, 2023, in the United States.

Anyone But You Gets ‘R’ rating

According to the latest report by Comicbook via MPA’s Film Ratings Board, Anyone But You is “Rated R for language throughout, s**ual content and brief graphic n**ity.”

Meanwhile, Sydney has been actively promoting her upcoming film. She recently graced Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and shared her near-death experience during the shoot.

There is a scene in the trailer where Sydney finds a spider crawling her hand as she takes her hand out of Glen’s underwear. During the shoot, the actress reveals that the creepy crawly began biting her, and she screamed for her life.

She shared, “That was, like, a soul scream. I thought I was gonna die. Well, I was like, ‘It’s poisonous. I’m gonna die.'”

On the other hand, Glen Powell shared his experience stripping for a scene in Anyone But You. He told Variety, “Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either. Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

Are you excited for Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s upcoming romantic comedy?

