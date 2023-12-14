Kristen Stewart was only 19 years old when she fell in love with Robert Pattinson. Fans were happy to see Bella and Edward bringing their fantasy romance to reality. But things turned upside down when the Twilight actress cheated on her long-time boyfriend with Rupert Sanders, in 2012. And then, she seemingly justified her act by defending her love triangle in Catherine Hardwicke directorial. Scroll below for all the details!

One of the most controversial moments in Hollywood was witnessed when Kristen was spotted kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. While the age gap of 19 years created a lot of noise, fans were heartbroken when they learned she cheated on the heartthrob, Robert. Sanders was also married to Liberty Ross, who instantly filed for divorce following the infamous drama.

Kristen Stewart on the love triangle in Twilight

Amid it all, Kristen Stewart got honest about how she felt about the love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob in the Twilight saga. The actress said it was difficult to agree with every decision her character made. However, she defended it by saying, “it comes from such an honest place in her heart.”

Kristen Stewart, in the conversation with Huffington Post, continued, “As a woman, I think that it’s really important not to discredit feeling. You say, ‘I don’t know why I feel it, but I do. And I’m gonna figure out why pretty soon.’ The whole love triangle thing… She needs Jacob in her life. He needs her in the same way.”

Twilight was really ahead of time. As much as Bella’s love triangle with Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) was controversial, we all secretly loved watching it. Didn’t we?

The film series turned out to be a massive success among the youth. Twilight’s first installment was released in 2008, and it concluded with Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in 2012. It made a whopping $3.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

Where is Twilight cast today?

Robert Pattinson is enjoying the big update in his personal life. He is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. Rumors suggest a wedding is on the cards.

Taylor Lautner is happily married to Taylor Dome. The pair married last year in November and recently made a lot of noise over their appearance during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Last but not least, Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. They began dating in August 2019.

