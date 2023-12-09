The internet recently went bonkers after learning that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together. The model and singer, 31, shared the happy news while flaunting her pregnant belly on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last month. The couple, who has been dating for over four years now, prefers to keep their private lives under wraps; however, of late, they have been out and about in the city, spotted on multiple occasions together, and if reports are to be believed, the soon-to-be parents are thinking about the next step. Yes, a marriage! Scroll ahead to learn more details.

While they have yet to make an official statement, both Waterhouse and Pattinson have been going strong since 2018 after being introduced via mutual friends. Notoriously private by nature, the couple first made their public appearance together in 2022. However, it was at the MET Gala in May when they had all eyes on them, putting an incredible romantic display of public affection forward.

On to the series of latest events: the buzz in the town has suggested that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are getting engaged over the holidays. According to Life & Style Magazine, the Twilight star is looking forward to popping the big question to his five-month pregnant girlfriend during Christmas holidays.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “He’s (Robert) telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family.” The source also said that the Batman actor has been extremely shy while talking about marriage, but Suki has made him more confident. “He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do shortly,” the source added.

The report also mentioned that while Suki has been careful about not pushing her beau into proposing, he feels that with a baby ahead and family around, this could be the best time to get engaged. If all goes well, we can hope for a summer wedding for the future mom and dad.

Robert Pattinson was previously engaged to the British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs for nearly three years, but the couple broke up in 2017, citing a busy schedule. Pattinson and Suki began dating in 2018, one year after his split from FKA Twigs, and while fans have been desperate to hear every detail about their lives, both strive to keep their relationship as far out of the public eye as possible.

