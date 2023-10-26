If there’s one iconic character we can never stop obsessing over, it would be Edward Cullen from the Twilight series. It was played by our very own hottie, Robert Pattinson, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. He became a phenomenon overnight, with girls going gaga over him, and on to the series of new events, actor Josh Peck has made a surprising revelation of being cast as ‘Ed’ in the franchise, and netizens are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Not just Robert, but the entire cast, including Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart, became famous after the first instalment’s release. The entire saga consists of five movies, was initially released in 2008, and the rest is history.

Talking to Taylor Lautner on the Great Guys podcast, Jock Peck revealed about almost playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga and said, “I remember it’s like 2006? 7?” The Oppenheimer actor added, “They’re like, ‘Audition for this movie, Twilight, it’s based on a book it’s going to be great.’ So I send in my tape, for Edward. A month later, I’m with my manager he goes, ‘It’s down to you and three guys, you’re close.'”

Jock Peck laughed and added, “I’m like, ‘Really?’ I hadn’t even had a tummy tuck yet, I’m like, ‘There’s no way. He’s got to be so shirtless, it’s not going to happen.’ Spoiler alert—didn’t get it.”

E! News took to their official Instagram handle and shared the same peg about Josh almost landing into Robert Pattinson’s role; take a look at it below:

This revelation by Josh Peck didn’t go well with netizens who started trolling the Oppenheimer actor on social media, and a user commented, “It’s good that he didn’t, that would’ve been awful”

Another user commented, “I love josh but that would have been absolutely horrible I feel like this would make hilarious bloopers”

A third commented, “I will never understand how these actors think it is a flex to say what role they ‘almost’ played. Just stop. It is like the 28 year olds at college bars talking about how they ‘almost’ graduated. #coolstorybro”

Robert Pattinson’s fans have got no chill, LOL. And we can’t imagine anyone else playing Edward Cullen in Twilight Saga.

What are your thoughts on Josh Peck’s revelation? Do let us know.

