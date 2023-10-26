While Bad Bunny is all over the news for his budding romance with Kendall Jenner (one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters), Sofia Vergara made it to the headlines for her divorce reports with Joe Manganiello. Sofia is currently single, and from what it seemed like she is ready to mingle, flirted right back with her response to Bunny’s lyrical admiration in his song Monaco.

For those who don’t know, Bunny and Kendall first sparked their dating rumors back in February this year after they were seen leaving the Beverly Hills, California, restaurant together. Since then, the low-key couple started to get papped every now and then and flashed their love for each other through cute PDAs. So, while the rapper is off the market, his new song left him in some controversy! Scroll and find out!

In Bad Bunny’s recent song, Monaco, the Puerto Rican rapper can be heard saying, “Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona,” which translates to “Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person.” After Bad Bunny gushed about the Modern Family star’s beauty, Sofia reshared the video on her Instagram with her response that read, “Mas lindo eres tu @badbunnypr,” along with some kiss emojis. This, after translating into English, says, “You are cuter.”

Well, cute or not, was this a subtle flirt between them? Check out the post:

Now, netizens are worried about Kendall Jenner, while a few are loving the new banter between Sofia and Bad Bunny. One wrote, “Lmfaooooooo snatch him from Kendall now!!!!!”

Another one commented, “Oh Kendall… you are in trouble!🔥”

Another penned, “Sofía > Kendall,” while one of the comments read, “RIP Kendall 🖤”

One of the fans wrote, “Well, I’ll trade Kendal for Sofia 😍”

Sofia Vergara, who is also seen as the judge in America’s Got Talent, parted ways from her ex-husband Joe Manganiello and announced their separation with a note, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Well, what do you think will happen to Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romantic future?

