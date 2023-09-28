Adrian Stoica and Hurricane have won ‘America’s Got Talent’.

The 45-year-old dog trainer and his pooch snagged victory on the NBC talent show’s finale after being out the 10 other acts to take home the $1 million jackpot and the opportunity to take to the stage for ‘America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars’ Live at Las Vegas’ Luxor Hotel and Casino.

‘Cardistry’ magician Anna DeGuzman, 24, finished in in second place while Murmuration, a 64-member strong dance troupe from France came in third.

Putri Ariani, a 17-year-old singer from Indonesia was fourth, shocking head judge Simon Cowell, who had hit his Golden Buzzer for them.

He said: “At the end of the day, it’s a competition, but let me tell you something Putri, nobody can take away the fact that you are an amazing, amazing singer and performer and a person.

“Many, many, many artists that I’ve worked with haven’t won these competitions but have gone on to do amazing things. I really genuinely believe the same thing is going to happen for you.”

The Ramadhani Brothers, a daring gymnastic brothers duo, 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus, Lavender D’arcangelo, 27, Ahren Belisle, 28, and Mzansi Youth Choir also competed in the final.

The last episode of the show included the contestants hitting the stage with well-known acts including songwriter Diane Warren, as well as musicians Jason Derulo, 34, Jon Batiste, 36, and Leona Lewis, 38, and the band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

There was also the confirmation of spin-off ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ with judge Mel B, 48, on the way.

NBC said: “The judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of AGT: Fantasy League.”

It has also been confirmed the main show will return for a 19th season, with 63-year-old Simon. who is its executive producer, and fellow judges Heidi Klum, 50, Sofia Vergara, 51, and Howie Mandel, 67, already working on the auditions stage.

