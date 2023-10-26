Julia Fox is glad to have ended her unhealthy relationship with Kanye West, where she felt like a ‘pawn’ against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. There had been strong rumors of bad blood between the beauties, but that’s far from the case. Scroll below for details as Italian-American model talks about The Kardashian star and praises her career.

Fox has been busy promoting her memoir Down The Drain. She has made some controversial remarks about her time as the dominatrix, getting r*ped by a billionaire and being offered b**b job by ex-boyfriend Kanye West. It was released on 10th October, 2023.

Julia Fox sat down with Vanity Fair for their infamous lie detector test, where she expressed her thoughts on Kim Kardashian. She said, “I actually really love her. I grew up watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians. I actually liked it before they were even cool, and when people would bash her, I would always go to bat for her. I think she f**king killed it in American Horror Story, so she’s a multi-talented queen.”

During the conversation, Julia Fox was also asked if she thinks Kim Kardashian is inspired by her. She went on to confess that she does see some similarities between their fashion looks, but she believes it’s because they follow the trends.

There have been several rumors about bad blood between the duo, but Julia calling Kim “queen” is the real queen behavior. Not only has she clarified her stance for ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s ex-wife, but she also clapped back at fake tabloid news with utmost grace.

Julia has previously also claimed that Kanye was the one who actually “weaponized” her against his ex-wife.

Netizens were super impressed with Julia Fox and praised her in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Her honesty and frankness are so refreshing”

Another commented, “She’s honest and is very likable; it’s hard not to like her, lol.”

“Gotta love her, another shared.

A viewer reacted, “She’s not that bad as the media makes me think of her, lol”

“Love how she talks nicely about Kim, and there’s no hate there,” a fan praised.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Julia Fox began dating Kanye West shortly after his split with Kim Kardashian, but they only confirmed their romance in January 2022. They, however, called it quits the following month.

Ye then got married to Bianca Censori.

