Kanye West’s romantic relationships always make it to the headlines for some or the other reason. While he is now married to Bianca Censori, his previous brief romance with Julia Fox is being widely discussed on the internet. The model-actress has been dropping bombshells as she is opening up about what it was like to date the American rapper. As she has already revealed a lot, she recently added how she turned a blind eye to all of Kanye’s red flags.

Ahead of his relationship with Fox, West was married to Kim Kardashian since 2014. The two share their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim filed for divorce in 2021 which was finalised in 2022.

Kanye West and Julia Fox dated at the beginning of 2022, but its only lasted for about six weeks. The two made fashion statements by stepping out in public in all denim outfits. In her memoir, Down the Drain, Fox has made several revelations about the short-term relationship and has addressed the rapper as “the artist.” While she has already revealed how she was offered a b**b job by the rapper and hr friends were asked to file an NDA, she has now talked about the red flags in West.

The Uncut Gems actress recently sat down with BBC Radio Woman’s Hour and got candid about her previous relationship yet again. She revealed how she noticed some red flags in West but chose to turn a blind eye to them. Julia Fox said, “I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun, and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new.”

She continued, “It felt like a relief in the beginning ‘oh finally someone else can take the reins’, but I think you know it became unsustainable and that’s why the relationship only lasted a month.” Even in her novel, Julia Fox has revealed that one of the “red flags” that she noticed at the beginning of the relationship was that Kanye West bought her an entirely new wardrobe. Moreover, she was not allowed to be seen in public unless the Donda rapper pre-approved her outfit.

Kanye West is currently married to Bianca Censori, and the two have been making controversial headlines with the Australian beauty’s racy outfits in Europe.

