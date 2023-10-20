Marilyn Monroe needs no introduction. The American actress – born Norma Jeane Mortenson – was known for her blond bombshell persona on-screen and setting the temperature soaring in photo shoots and red-carpet appearances in real life. The actress – who played the sensual blonde casting a spell on men in several movies, was a fashion icon.

Today, I’m taking you back in time to when Marilyn made one of the world’s quietest places – a library, a steamy place thanks to a hot photo shoot that had her leaving very little to the imagination of her fans. Scroll below to know which look we are talking about and how she styled it.

Marilyn Monroe – who was at the top of her game in the 1950s and 1960s, was loved by many and the subject of many editorials and features of the time. One such was Sleepovers with Marilyn Monroe – a spread that gave fans a look at what the inside of her Beverly Carlton Hotel home looked like. While many pictures from this photoshoot are available online, the picture of her looking radiant as she read a book in her private library is what caught my attention.

Clicked by photographers Philippe Halsman and Andre De Dienes in 1952, this picture sees Marilyn Monroe dressed in a sheer black ensemble complete with a floral design over a skin-tone lining to keep her bust from showing. The floor-sweeping ensemble – which had a singular embroidered white flower in the chest area, featured a fluffy black trip at its hem and lacy straps that had fallen off her shoulders. The black sheer net material also had the ‘Monkey Business’ actress showing off her high-waist beige knickers.

Sitting crossed leg on the floor with her back resting on the bookshelf and a record by her side, Marilyn looked serene as she happily smiled at the camera. Showing off her signature golden blonde curly bob, her makeup included tomato red lipstick, a fine line of eyeliner, and some shiny highlights on her cheeks. Opting to go accessorize-free, the ‘Don’t Bother to Knock’ actress let her eyes and smile do all the talking. She wore a pair of flat gold bottom shoes for the shoot.

Check out this sensual picture of Marilyn Monroe here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑴𝒂𝒚 🖤 (@backtomarilyn)

We wonder which book she was reading, though…

Do you agree Marilyn Monroe was the bombshell in the 50s and 60s just not on-screen but off-screen too? Let us know your thoughts.

