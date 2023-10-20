Late Princess Diana – the former Princess of Wales and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, is one of the most loved royals globally. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the ex-wife of Britain’s current monarch, King Charles III, was known worldwide for her activism and glamorous avatar that oozed elegance and style.

During her time as a working royal and after her divorce from Charles III, Diana dished out major fashion goals that had the world going gaga. Even before legally separating from her husband on August 28, 1996, Diana served some stunning looks that many deemed revealing and sensual – remember the 1994 revenge dress? I have now come across another one of her looks that screams elegance and beauty while still oozing some s*xy vibes.

Today, we take you back in time and discuss a look Princess Diana slayed in at the 1996 Met Gala. Shortly after her divorce from King Charles III – then Prince Charles, Diana appeared at her first and only annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. To this fashionable event, the former Princess of Wales walked the red carpet in a Christian Dior ensemble with the spotlight on her.

Princess Diana turned heads in a stunning slinky navy full-length slip dress featuring lace detailing across the bodice that night. The slip was part of designer John Galliano’s first Haute Couture collection for the House of Dior. The black lace trim, which also made up the straps of the ensemble, gave the otherwise simple outfit an elevated and sensual look.

The former royal paired the dress – which became famous for its ‘revealing’ nature, with a giant pearl choker fitted with an enormous circular blue gem at its center. She further accessorized the hot (even by today’s standards) look with a matching set of blue and diamond earrings, a ring, and a couple of bracelets.

While her signature short hair ensured nothing covered the ensemble and bare shoulders, she was flaunting her simple makeup – paired with red lipstick, making her look like a diva. This blue look is definitely one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

Check out these pictures of Princess Diana looking gorgeous at the 1996 Met Gala here:

princess diana at the MET gala, 1996 pic.twitter.com/jmDXg2WV4a — best of diana (@dianaofhearts) November 24, 2020

The Most Memorable #MetGala looks through the years, a thread: (4/25) -Lady Diana wears a John Galliano navy blue Slip dress to the 1996 Met Gala -The dress was infamous because of its ‘revealing’ nature. -Diana wore the dress shortly after her divorce to Prince Charles pic.twitter.com/C7TH8QQmTM — AJ (@albertoajalonso) September 13, 2021

It was soon being described as “iconic”, and “legendary”, and was launched in larger series, with its name changed to Lady Dior in 1996. Princess Diana had multiple bags in different colours and sizes. Two hundred thousand models were sold in two years! pic.twitter.com/NoA2vnpkJM — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) March 5, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀʀᴛ, ʟᴏᴠᴇ, ʀᴇᴛʀᴏ . (@viintageheart)

Princess Diana made heads turn her way at the 1996 Met Gala, and no one will ever be mad at her for doing it.

For more news, updates, and fashion-related stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Turns Into A Living Goddess; Jenny From The Block Sizzles In A Lacy Satin Lingerie Flaunting Her Toned Legs Proving She’s An Icon, A Legend & Our Forever Favorite Muse!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News