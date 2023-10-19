Jennifer Lopez is one of the most recognizable pop stars in the world. The singer-actress – who has now taken on her husband Ben Affleck’s surname, is as much known across the globe for her music, fashion, and films as she is known for her love life.

JLo – as millions across the globe lovingly call her, has been engaged six times between 1997-2023 and has tied the knot to four of her suitors. Today, we bring a compiled list of all her engagement rings, along with details about their cut, color, and cost.

Scroll below to have a look at all of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings and know a few details about them.

Ojani Noa

Jennifer Lopez’s first engagement ring came when she and restaurateur Ojani Noa decided to tie the knot. To make their decision known to the world, Noa – who once upon a time worked as a waiter in Gloria Estefan’s restaurant, brought her a $100,000 ring complete with a pear-shaped diamond set in a gold band. The couple walked down the aisle on February 22, 1997, but divorced less than a year later in January 1998.

Chris Judd

Jennifer Lopez’s second engagement ring came just before her marriage to Chris Judd. JLo and Judd met on the set of her ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ music video in 2001 when he was a backup dancer, and the two fell in love immediately. Chris popped the question by putting an emerald-cut ring on her figure that reportedly cost six figures. The duo’s marriage lasted a little over a year.

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s third engagement ring was the first she received from her current husband, Ben Affleck. When Bennifer got engaged for the first time, the ‘Batman v Superman’ actor gave the singer a 6.10-carat radiant-cut pink Harry Winston diamond that reportedly cost the star $1.2 million. This ring – which Lopez’s former publicist claimed she never returned to Affleck, set off a trend toward colored diamonds and significantly increased the value of pink diamonds. The couple, who met on the set of their 2001 movie Gigli, called off their marriage a day before it was to take place in 2004.

Marc Anthony

Post her shocking split from Ben Affleck, Lopez began dating singer Marc Anthony. He proposed to her with an 8.5-carat blue emerald-cut diamond ring from Harry Winston. The couple – who reportedly first met backstage at Paul Simon’s Broadway show, The Capeman, in 1998, walked down the aisle in 2003, announced their separation in 2011, and finalized their divorce in 2015. They share two children, twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, who were born on February 22, 2008. The ring is estimated to have cost around $4 million.

Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez began dating in 2017 after initially meeting him in 2005 while attending a friendly baseball game at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York. (PS: JLo’s ex-hubby Marc Anthony was there during this meeting.) When A-Rod popped the question in March 2019, he slid a massive emerald-cut diamond ring – that’s said to be around 15 carats, on her finger. The price tag of this ring reportedly falls in the $1-$3 million bracket. The couple called off their engagement in early 2021.

Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s current (and hopefully last) engagement ring was slid on her finger by her current husband, Ben Affleck. After rekindling their romance in 2021, reports began doing the rounds that the ‘Argo’ actor was looking for rings. Lopez, who took to her blog to announce the happy news, received an 8.5-carat natural green diamond three-stone engagement ring from Ben this time around, estimated to cost about $5-$8 million. Bennifer 2.0 saw the couple tie the knot on July 16, 2022. Unfortunately, a recent report claims there is trouble in their paradise.

Check out this video to see all of Jennifer Lopez’s engagement rings:

JLo’s engagement rings are impressive not just in style but in price, too!

