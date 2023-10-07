Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Rocky Marriage Hits A New Low - JLo Takes Husband To Couple's Therapy After Being Threatened By His Closeness To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner (Reports)

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot, there have been rumors about trouble in paradise for the couple. Recently, the couple was spotted on a McDonald’s date, and their pictures went viral on social media immediately after. On to the series of new events, a report suggests JLo is hurt by Ben’s cozy meeting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and is considering couple therapy to discuss boundaries with her husband. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in July last year, and their dreamy wedding pictures were straight out of a fairytale. While the Batman actor shares three kids with his ex-wife and actress Garner, JLo has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Talking about the latest scoop, according to Closer Magazine, Jennifer Lopez is hurt by her husband Ben Affleck’s cozy outing with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after they were spotted in a car along with their kids.

The rumors have sparked that Ben is being potentially unfaithful in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. In fact, to change the public narrative about their relationship, JLo has been putting in extra effort and making public appearances with Ben every now and then.

Every time the couple steps out, JLo makes sure that there are paparazzi around to capture their mushy PDA-filled moments, and their recent outing to McDonald’s proves the same. The source close to the publication also revealed that the singer wants to set co-parenting boundaries in therapy with her husband and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

However, the publication was unclear about the couple, starting with their therapy session, but JLo is very adamant about it. The source added, “Ben won’t get her to drop it by being stubborn.”

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck starting couple therapy soon? Tell us in the space below.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ 2 VIP Tickets Fetch Jaw-Dropping $15K Each Proceeds To BFF Selena Gomez’s Charity Fund, Netizens React “My TayLena Heart Is So Proud”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News