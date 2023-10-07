Who doesn’t know Drake? The world-famous musician, rapper, and singer has been ruling over the music industry across the globe for years, but now he is taking a break? Well, apparently, he wants to focus on his health issues and get better before he can jump into his career once again. In an interview, he said, “I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” leaving his massive fanbase quite disappointed.

But as ‘For All the Dogs‘ rapper takes a break, let’s dive into his massive kingdom and learn how the singer lives his life in luxury. Do you know his estimated net worth? Scroll ahead to read further.

As of 2023, according to Geeks for Geeks, the global music sensation Aubrey Drake Graham aka Drake, has an estimated net worth of around $250 million. Yes, that’s right. Did you feel dizzy? Yeah, same!

Salary as per Drake’s Net Worth:

Drake earns around $120 million from selling his albums and music, receives $70 million from his concerts and tours, $30 million from endorsing luxury brands like Nike, Apple, and others – who don’t know Drake’s amazing shoe collection? $25 million from business ventures, including OVO Sound record label, clothing line, etc. He even has acted in a few, which made him earn around $5 million, and from merchandise and YouTube venture, he generally receives $10 million. Hmmph, that’s, well, quite a lot after decoding his net worth.

From the very beginning, Drake’s life was intertwined with music as his father was a drummer, while his mother was a teacher coming from a musical background. From being a boy in Toronto, Drake has surely made enough moolah and garnered enough attention to be one of the most popular rappers in the world.

Net Worth In Previous Years:

While in 2019, Drake’s total net worth was $170 million, in 2020, it was $200 million. It reached $220 million in 2021, and in 2022, Drake had an estimated net worth of $250 million.

Drake’s Luxurious Properties:

From owning a lavish property in Hidden Hills, California, which he named ‘The Motto’ worth $7.7 million, to the Bridle Path Mansion in Toronto of $6.7 million, the Beverly Hills mansion comes with a whopping price of $75 million and possessing a condo in Toronto – Drake surely knows how to splurge in real estate area.

Drake’s Private Jet

Well, not every day you learn about someone owning a private jet, but Drake does. The God’s Plan singer owns a private plane, Boeing 767-300F, and named it ‘Air Drake’ that almost comes at the price range of $185 million and is listed under a retail price of $220 million.

Well, well, well. That’s how massive and luxurious Drake’s empire is, and he lives like a king in it! What are your thoughts? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth: From Earning Approximately 183 Crores Annually To Taking Home Almost 100 Crores Per Film, The ‘King Of Bollywood’ Has Created His Empire & Is Ruling Like A ‘Pathaan’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News