Shah Rukh Khan – naam hi kaafi hai. It doesn’t need any further introduction. While the King of Bollywood continues to rule over our hearts with his never-ending charm, aura, and his back-to-back hit films, he also lives his life royally with his wife and kids in Mannat. After taking a hiatus of four years, the Badshah returned with Pathaan and Jawan, which broke every record at the box office, and now everyone is waiting for his third film, Dunki.

As we are talking about SRK living life like a true king-size, let’s dive into his massive net worth and learn more about his empire. So, without any further ado, scroll ahead and read further!

Shah Rukh Khan is not any ordinary name in the entertainment business. He is the king and has often proved to be the same. As per many reports, SRK’s 2023 updated net worth is estimated at around $735 million, which in Indian currency stands at Rs 6010 Crore, according to CoopWB. Well, he is one of the richest actors in the world for a reason.

Shah Rukh Khan’s annual and per-film income:

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan earns approximately $22 million, which is around Rs 183 crores annually, while in terms of earnings per per-film, the Jawan actor doesn’t charge anything but takes home Rs 100 to 200 crore profit share.

Shah Rukh Khan’s lifestyle

SRK surely lives in style, from owning a massive abode in Mumbai named Mannat to a few more on the gorgeous background of Dubai and London. He also has a lavish car collection worth almost Rs 31 crores that includes a Ferrari and Bentley. Even while he is on the move, he lives royally. He possesses a vanity van worth Rs 4 crore that gives him enough comfort and luxury during shoots.

Brand Endorsements:

The Badshah of Bollywood charges a hefty amount of money for endorsing brands and commercials. Apparently, SRK gets a paycheck of Rs 4 to Rs 10 crore for his brand endorsements.

Red Chillies’ Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies’ Entertainment, has backed up and been a part of many successful films. This has led the actor to earn Rs 500 crores annually.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan is also a co-owner of the team Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. The franchise costs almost Rs 9,017 crore, as per Siasat Daily.

In the other scenario, not only the head of the family, the elder son. Aryan Khan has also followed in his father’s footsteps and already possesses a net worth of Rs 100 crores ($12.5 million).

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing about Shah Rukh Khan’s massive empire? Let us know.

