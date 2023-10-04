A family holiday turned into a nightmare for an Indian couple holidaying in Italy. Actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were having a fun time riding their Lamborghini in Italy when fate had other plans. The duo escaped a deadly car accident and are now safe.

What happened? Gayatri and her husband Vikas were driving their Lamborghini when their luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a camper van. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, and it will definitely send a chill down your spine. The duo was traveling in their Lamborghini in Sardinia, Italy, during the Sardinia Supercar Tour when a major accident took place involving three vehicles.

According to reports, the Swiss couple in the other car lost their lives.

Two deaths on a Ferrari in Sardina, Italy pic.twitter.com/skT3CaXg0T — Globe Clips (@globeclip) October 3, 2023

In the video, we can clearly see two luxury cars trying to overtake a camper van. However, we are not yet sure about the credibility of the video.

The Swades actress and her husband are recovering but doing fine. Gayatri Joshi told Free Press Journal, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision). With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

Talking about Gayatri Joshi, you may remember her from the 2004 film Swades, where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan as Geeta. However, Gayatri started her career by becoming a video jockey on Channel V India. She has also appeared in music videos for Jagjit Singh’s ‘Kaghaz Ki Kashti’ and Hans Raj Hans’ ‘Jhanjaria’.

Her short act in Swades won many hearts. Gayatri has also won the Femina Miss India International in 2000. Despite getting many awards for Swades, Gayatri soon quit Bollywood and tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005. The duo has two kids.

However, Gayatri still has ties with Bollywood. Just last year we spotted them dining with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Gayatri also found herself making headlines in 2019 when she lost 40000 in a credit card fraud.

