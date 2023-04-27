Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rinku Singh grabbed all the headlines for being the key player who brought a win with his brilliant performance. After the win, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan tweeted in Rinku’s favour and the cricketer became a sensation overnight. But seems like his fame is not short-lived for sure.

Even the Pathaan actor is not done with Rinku yet, atleast not without giving him a token of gratitude for his magical innings played in the KKR Vs Gujarat Titans match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, a few days back. So to acknowledge Rinku’s achievement SRK has decided to gift him something special.

Also, this is not a regular gift. But it is a wedding gift instead. And we are sure any girl would be on cloud nine receiving this personalised wedding gift from King Khan. In an interview clip, now going viral on the internet, Rinku Singh revealed what the superstar has promised him over a phone call. Scroll down to see the video.

In a viral video, shared by Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club on Twitter, the cricketer is seen telling the interviewer that Shah Rukh Khan called him after his magical win. She blushed and shared the details of the conversation. Rinku said, “Wo shaadi wagairah ki baat kar rahe the. Unhone bola log mujhe bahut bulaate hain apni shaadiyon mein par main jaata nahi par teri shaadi mein main zaroor aaunga naachne!”

There you go! Isn’t it the best wedding gift ever? We guess who the lucky bride would be to witness this magic at her wedding. For the unversed, after Rinku, won a match for KKR with his crucial innings, the Jawan star celebrated him with an edited poster of Pathaan featuring the cricketer.

The tweet was captioned, “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 and @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

You can see Rinku Singh’s video going viral on the internet.

