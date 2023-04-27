Before Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap became the leads of Vikramaditya Motwane’s meta documentary AK vs AK, there were a lot of speculations and reports about who would play the ‘AK’. Now, in a recent media conversation, Motwane recalled how he had written the script originally thinking about Aamir Khan and then approached Akshay Kumar, but when none of them cut through, it finally went to Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

For the unversed, in the documentary film, Anil and Anurag played fictional versions of themselves. When Anurag faces a public controversy, he takes his revenge on Kapoor while abducting his daughter Sonam Kapoor and making the veteran actor frantic.

Now, in an interview with Mid-day, Vikramaditya Motwane opened up about whether Aamir Khan was considered for the role or not. Recalling it, he said, “The actor AK could’ve been multiple people. I was like, ‘Aamir is never going to do it’, so let’s not even try.” Further sharing how his meeting had gone with Akshay Kumar when he had approached him for the role, Vikram revealed, “Akshay Kumar, who we did approach, and it was a very interesting meeting.”

Going further in the conversation, Vikramaditya Motwane added how Akshay Kumar reacted after hearing him, “He didn’t outrightly say ‘get out of my office’, but it was close enough to being that.”

However, did you know the film was originally supposed to be made with Shahid Kapoor, and it was called AK vs SK? Yes, that’s right. But without stating any reasons, back in 2016, Shahid Kapoor had told DNA that he wouldn’t be a part of this meta documentary. His quote can be read as, “AK vs SK isn’t happening anymore. I am not doing that film.”

Well, however, after all of the fuss, finally, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap had come through and while everybody appreciated Kapoor’s performance in it, Vikramaditya Motwane shared that Anurag’s interpretation of his character was ‘incredible’.

