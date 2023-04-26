Meet the dashing dads of Bollywood who are setting major Daddy Goals! From Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan, these cool dads are showing us what it means to be a hands-on parent while also being a total heartthrob.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who recently welcomed his daughter Raha Kapoor with the gorgeous Alia Bhatt on November 6th, 2022 has got us falling in love with this Bollywood ‘It’ couple all over again. We’re sure this doting dad is going to spoil his little one with all the love and affection she deserves. Ranbir Kapoor has been seen speaking about his daughter and how much he loves being a new dad at many interviews and appearances.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet who is the dad to his two lovely daughters Lianna and Divisha, is another top name on our favourite Dads of Bollywood list. We can’t get enough of the adorable pictures and videos that he shares with his wife Debina Bonnerjee and their little ones on his Instagram page. They recently celebrated their daughter Lianna’s first birthday with a big bash. These four are truly family goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is another cool dad on our list who is always making us swoon with his stylish looks and charming personality. Father to Misha and Zain, we love getting a sneak peek into their intimate family celebrations of birthdays, festivals and more, shared on wife Mira Kapoor’s Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Kunal Khemmu

Kunal Khemmu is also a proud dad to his daughter Inaaya Kemmu born on September 29th with the gorgeous Soha Ali Khan. The duo often takes their little ones on the cutest dates with Taimur, and we can’t help but go “aww” every time we see their pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has been a devoted dad to his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with Sussanne Khan. He may be a superstar on the big screen, but at home, he’s just a loving dad who enjoys spending quality time with his kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

