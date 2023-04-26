Every piece of cinema requires extra elements that enhance the viewing experience for the audience. Transitions, VFX and special effects are a few of the elements that make or break the movie. Marvel has been one of the most prominent players in the world of transitions and cinematic visual effects. However, recent MCU projects have been facing backlash, and a new meme video shows how smooth Akshay Kumar starrer Jaani Dushman’s transitions were.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani was released in 2002 and had a multi starrer cast. Being based on a shape-shifting snake exacts vengeance on a group of friends for a crime they did not even commit, the movie had Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Sonu Nigam, Armaan Kohli, Arshad Warsi and many others.

As it has been over two decades since the release of the movie, netizens have found a new video and talking about the smooth transition it had. Reacting to the video, many users are comparing its VFX are calling out “Marvel’s best transition” and also comparing it with Adipurush. Not to forget, how the Adipurush is being trolled for its poor VFX and CGI. The world of internet is definitely having a blast in the comment section.

The video posted by Scoopwhoop, shows Armaan Kohil, who played the snake in Jaani Dushman running on the roads and suddenly transforming himself into a riding a bike. As he rides, his sunglasses automatically comes up and the way he fits it, is just chef kiss! Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

“Terminator be like, “mein kya karu abh? Job chor du?!,” said another. A Marvel fan said, “He could have easily killed Thanos” A user also pointed out a scene from the movie and said, “Mujhe wo wala scene bhot funny lagta hai jisme Akshay Kumar ek magic show dekh raha hota hai tv mein 😂”

