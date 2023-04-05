The iconic trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, is returning for the cult classic movie Hera Pheri 3, and to be honest, we are extremely excited about it. However, there were a lot of gossip rumours that it was Akshay Kumar who had delayed 16 years from happening the third instalment of the film franchise. Now, Suniel Shetty cleared the air and denied all accusations against Akki. Keep scrolling to read to know what he said.

There were reports that suggested it was Akshay who was not happy with the scripts and that he was not ready to star in the film’s third instalment. Rumours were also rife that Kartik Aaryan was supposed to replace the Gold actor.

In conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Suniel Shetty opened up about whether it was Akshay Kumar who had delayed Hera Pheri 3 and said, “No, I don’t think so and I don’t know about that part at all. I think there were no script discussions. It was probably the entire working that is important, and which the producer needed to be very clear about. It’s not Akshay who delayed the film by 16 years, Firoz bhai went through a lot in life and you wish him, I love the man it’s probably because of that. We actors have nothing to do with Hera Pheri 3 not happening.”

Talking about Kartik Aaryan‘s replacement rumours, Suniel Shetty further shared that it was untrue and mentioned whatever ‘jugaad’ one tries, it’s always the principle characters that work. He said, “Akshay and me always spoke about it, we always wanted it to happen. Whatever the reasons it wasn’t going through, Akshay’s character could never be replaced. No one else could do Raju. Kartik could have played another character, whose as important or may be the most important but Raju will always remain Raju. And finally whatever jugaad you try and do, only the principle characters work. Raju, Shyam, Babu bhai, Om Ji, he is no more but all these characters will stay relevant.”

Well, what do you think of Suniel Shetty’s opinion about Akshay Kumar not sabotaging Hera Pheri 3? Let us know!

