Hera Pheri 3 has been quite controversial over its casting. Initially Kartik Aaryan was confirmed for the project and rumours were rife that he had replaced Akshay Kumar. Soon after, the superstar confirmed his exit from the iconic comedy due to creative differences. Things are now working out with the original cast including Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty but netizens are unhappy with Farhad Samji donning the director’s hat. Scroll below for latest update.

Hera Pheri is a cult classic directed by Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora penned the film. The second instalment witnessed Neeraj himself taking the director’s role. The upcoming instalment will now witness Farhad Samji take over the direction reign but netizens aren’t up for that risk after the disastrous result of Bachchan Paandey.

Owing to it all, Remove Farhad Samji From Hera Pheri 3 has been trending on Twitter since last night. There have been over 30K tweets registered under the hashtag with Akshay Kumar fans demanding the return of OG director Priyadarshan.

Netizens have also bombarded the micro-blogging platform with memes featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal from the earliest instalments of Hera Pheri.

One of the fans even ended up writing an open letter to Akshay Kumar over the subject. Take a look at it below:

An Open Letter to #AkshayKumar Sir REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/R7J1WV0376 — Sunny 😎😂🎬 (@KashmirAkkians2) March 17, 2023

Another tweeted a Shark Tank meme, “Me To Makers: Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?”

Me To Makers ! REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/RLBZMjevIk — Sunny 😎😂🎬 (@KashmirAkkians2) March 18, 2023

Check out some other tweets related to demand for Farhad Samji’s removal from Hera Pheri 3 below:

Me After Knowing Farhad Samji will be directing Hera Pheri 3.

REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERIpic.twitter.com/VIYtoYZgR6 — Sourabh ❣️ (@sourabhemraan) March 17, 2023

Remove This Pandemic Director From Iconic Series!

Save Hera Pheri Series! REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/EkjBGMYeSr — Sunny 😎😂🎬 (@KashmirAkkians2) March 17, 2023

Akkians after hearing, @farhad_samji will direct next Hera Pheri movie.🥲🥲 REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/8l9reuX24q — Akshay Kumar 24×7 (@Akkistaan) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty recently expressed his excitement on reuniting with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. He went on to mention that the script is great.

