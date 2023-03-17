Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, a social media influencer, married her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray recently. Their wedding bash was a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in Bollywood attending the ceremony. And now, there’s a video doing the rounds on social media where Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday can be seen dancing on ‘I Am The Best’ from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Shah Rukh Khan is smiling, looking at his performance on his song with his wife, Gauri Khan. Not just that, Aryan Khan also made a secret entrance at the venue, and his picture is going viral on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ahaan performed the song with actor Karan Mehta, and it’s going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. For those of you who don’t know, the song happens to be SRK’s hit number which also starred Juhi Chawla in it.

As Ahaan Panday and Karan were performing ‘I’m the best,’ Shah Rukh Khan stood in the front with his wife, Gauri Khan, smiling at it. SRK’s fan page shared the video on Twitter,

Take a look at it below:

Ahaan Panday & Karan Mehta perform on the song 'I'm the best' infront of the Man himself ♥️🔥#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IZ5M9vn9K5 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 16, 2023

Here’s a better video of these two cuties dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Pandayy 🥰 (@ahaanpandayy_a)

And not just that, a fan page of SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan shared his picture on the photo-sharing site, and we’re guessing he made a secret entrance at the venue. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan Fanpage (@aryankhanfanpge21)

The Khans indeed added grace to the wedding, and congratulations to the newlyweds!

What are your thoughts on Aryan Khan’s secret entrance to Ahaan Panday Panday performing on Shah Rukh Khan’s song? Tell us in the space below.

