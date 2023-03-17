TV actress Divya Agarwal has been in the news for a long time now. While she was earlier in the middle of controversies owing to her personal life and last relationship with Varun Sood, it’s her open letter to Anurag Kashyap asking for work now. The actress was recently trolled following her Instagram post, but Kashyap did reach out to her.

Divya was earlier in a long-term publicised relationship with Varun Sood. However, the duo called it quits last year in January and announced the same on Instagram. Despite being on good terms, they recently got involved in an online feud, which was discussed widely among netizens.

Earlier this week, Divya Agarwal shared a video on her Instagram asking for work. The actress mentioned how she is not shy to ask for a job and tagged director Anurag Kashyap. She wrote, “This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10. Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi ! #hopeful #grateful.” While she was massively trolled for the post, it seemingly became successful at drawing the director’s attention.

In an interview with India Today, Divya Agarwal revealed that Kashyap reached out to her. The Bigg Boss OTT winner revealed that Anurag Kashyap did not comment on her post but replied in person. She added, “He said that he is overwhelmed. I said that I am sorry if I caused any trouble because of this entire drama. But he told me that he is overwhelmed and that he will reach out to me if he has any audition for me.”

Divya further revealed Kashyap’s text read, “‘Humbled by this. Will reach out for future projects.” When asked why she particularly asked Kashyap for work, Divya revealed that she has attended a lot of workshops by the director in Prithvi theatre. She further went on to praise his work and said she felt “relatable” to him.

It would be interesting to watch Divya and Anurag’s collaboration. What are your thoughts on the same?

