Kangana Ranaut is one of the most fierce actresses currently we have in Bollywood. The Queen actress is known for her unfiltered opinions. When it comes to putting out her opinions unapologetically, she never shies away from speaking her mind. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that controversies and Kangana are inseparable. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when she got into an ugly with a journalist during the promotions of Judgementall Hai Kya & left co-stars uncomfortable. Scroll below to read the scoop.

During the promotion of Judgementall Hai Kya, the film that was helmed by Ekta Kapoor and starred Kangana & Rajkummar Rao in lead roles painted a lot of headlines back then when Kangana and the journalist Justin Rao got into a heated argument. The actress accused him of running a smear campaign & harming her brand. The viral video had garnered a lot of views and had left the internet divided.

During the promotions of Judgementall Hai Kya, actress Kangana Ranaut called out a journalist for writing nasty things about her, and it didn’t go well with him. Soon after that, both of them got into an ugly war of words and left other actors shocked. Kangana said, “Justin tum toh hamare dushmann ban gye yaar, kitni zyada gandi gandi baatein likhte ho yaar, itna ganda sochte kaise ho.” To which the journalist replied, “I don’t think so it is fair for you to say that.” The actress continued and said, “No, is it fair for you to write stuff like that? You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake by making a film? You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism.”

Check out the video below:

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut has a spat with a reporter, accuses him of smear campaign, at the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' song launch event in Mumbai. (07.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/sNuWduY3yg — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

After Kangana’s accusations, the event turned unpleasant and the journalist accused her of intimidating him. To which the actress said, “I am not intimidating anyone; I am just being candid.” Their heated conversation left everyone shocked there. Later, The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India wrote a letter and demanded a public apology from the actress and the makers of the film. Soon after that, the makers had issued an apology.

