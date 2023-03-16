Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut’s feud, which took place in 2020, has recently taken another turn. It began with Kangana taking a dig at nepotism in the industry and calling Taapsee a “B-grade” actress. The online battle further increased with the Queen actress’ sister Rangoli jumping into it. While the two actresses are not on talking terms, Taapsee recently revealed what she would do if she saw Kangana.

Taapsee began her acting career with Tollywood in 2010 and made her Hindi debut with the 2013 comedy Chashme Baddoor. On the other hand, Kangana has been in the industry for nearly two decades as she started out with the 2006 film Gangster. However, both actresses are currently at the peak of their careers with a bunch of upcoming films.

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu made headlines in 2020 when the two got into a social media war. The Manikarnika actress first called Taapsee, a B-grade actress in an interview, to which the Manmarziyan actress replied with a sarcastic tweet. Things did not end there as Kangana called the 35-year-old her “sasti copy.”

Now, in an interview with The Lallantop, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she was shocked to hear Kangana’s comment in which she called her a “sasti copy.” When asked if she would ever talk to Kangana, Taapsee said, “I don’t know, honestly. But if there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello.” She added, “Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem use hai. So uski marzi.” Taapsee further went on to praise the Tanu Weds Manu actress and said, “when she said ‘sasti copy’ I took it as a compliment.”

Seemingly Tapsee does not want to extend her feud with Kangana and is rather taking a step forward to end the rivalry.

