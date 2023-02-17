Last evening, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took everyone by surprise when made her wedding announcement with Political Activist Fahad Ahmad. Ever since the Veere Di Wedding actress made the big announcement, photos and videos from their engagement and registered marriage surfaced on the web. Congratulatory and best wishes messages have been pouring in on the newlyweds and the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Kangana Ranaut.

The actress and the new bride share a good friendship as they have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). Scroll down to see her message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This morning, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to drop a few more photos of her intimate wedding with Ahad Ahmad at the marriage registrar’s office. In the caption, she lauded the Special Marriage Act which gives one the right to love and choose a life partner. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote a heartwarming note. The Queen actress wrote, “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities …”

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.”

You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … ♥️♥️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2023

Announcing her wedding, Swara Bhasker dropped a beautiful video that summed up their love story right from the start to them taking vows. She captioned it, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

And reacting to the same her husband and the Samajwadi Party member Fahad Admad said, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.”

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️ Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

Team Koimoi sends all the love and best wishes to Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Shuts Down Rumours Of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Being Based On His Alleged Real-Life ‘Casanova’ Image: “Yeh Kuch Biopic Nahi Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News