A few weeks ago Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan recieved a death threat via an anonymous letter. The news ratled the nation. Now it seems Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has come under their radar. Scroll down to know more.

Swara is well known for voicing her opinion on about the socio-political issues plaguing the society. The actress 2017 tweeted against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. She wrote, “Savarkar APOLOGISED To the British govt. pleaded to be let out of jail! That’s not ‘Veer’ for sure…”

In 2019, Swara Bhasker once again tweeted against the freedom fighter with a video. She wrote, “The planned construction of a most cowardly ‘braveheart’ Understanding “Veer” Savarkar”.

Savarkar APOLOGISED To the British govt. pleaded to be let out of jail! That's not 'Veer' for sure… https://t.co/xgep5nWqJt — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 16, 2017

The planned construction of a most cowardly ‘braveheart’ Understanding "Veer" Savarkar https://t.co/0MZ9nGO3sX via @YouTube — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 18, 2019

Now four years after her tweet, Swara Bhasker received an anonymous letter, handwritten in Hindi, that threatened her life. The letter was filled with abuses warning her against insulting Savarkar and was signed in the end as ‘Is desh ke naujawan’.

According to a report in ETimes, Swara Bhasker has approached the Versova police station and filed a complaint. She recently also condemned the Udaipur incident where a tailor was beheaded in broad daylight.

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Despicable and utterly condemnable.. The perpetrators should be dealt with promptly and strictly, as per law! Heinous crime.. Unjustifiable! As one often says.. if you want to kill in the name of your God, start with yourself! Sick sick monsters! #UdaipurHorror,” she wrote.

