After receiving a stand ovation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, R Madhavan is all set to return to the big screen with hi most-anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film, which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO, who was accused of espionage, is written, produced, and directed by R Madhavan who also appears in the film. Apart from the RHTDM actor, the biopic will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Yes!

Advertisement

Much before he makes a comeback with Pathaan, SRK will be seen in a special appearance in Rocketry. For the unversed, the superstar last appeared on the big screen in 2018 in Zero.

Advertisement

R Madhavan, who’s currently on the promotional spree of Rocketry, earlier revealed that Shah Rukh Khan didn’t charge him a penny for his cameo appearance in the biopic. But even though SRK agreed to do it free of charge, he refused to call him his ‘brother.’ Not only SRK, the actor even said that he can’t even call his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan his brother as he’s a ‘superstar.’

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, R Madhavan stated that just because of his magnanimity Shah Rukh Khan decided to be a part of Rocketry else he had no other reason to do it for free. He said, “Let me tell you honestly, I don’t think of Shah Rukh Khan as my brother. That would be too presumptuous of me. He is a massive superstar. He had no reason to be a part of my film.”

R Madhavan went on to say, “And it’s not like we socialise or party together. He is a superstar, and I’m an admirer. He is also an outsider, but the amount of grace that he has, the amount of passion that he has shown me, the entire time that I have known him… From when we were shooting for Zero, and going before that and inviting me to his house, knowing that Sarita is a big fan of his. He has always shown us love, and I want to imbibe those qualities from him.”

Repeating similar lines about Aamir Khan too, R Madhavan said, “How can I call him my brother, he’s a superstar.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated to hit the screens this Friday i.e., July 1.

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Arrogantly Refused To Click Selfie With A Fan & Then-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Was Allegedly Embarrassed By Her Behaviour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram