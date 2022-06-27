Bollywood actor R Madhavan is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and we just can’t wait anymore for it. However, when we talk about the chocolate hero of B-town, the one film of his that will always stay in our hearts rent-free would be Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

For the unversed RHTDM was released back in October 2001. Along with Madhavan, the film starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. The film didn’t do that well at the box office, but eventually went on to be a classic and fan favourite.

Movie remakes and Bollywood have quite a close-knitted relation, and every fan loves seeing their favourite celeb working in a remake of a classic film. Many may disagree about having a Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remake, but what harm would it do to know who R Madhavan thinks could play ‘Maddy’ in the remake.

During a recent conversation with IndiaToday, when R Madhavan was asked to share his views on which Bollywood actor would do justice to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remake, he said, “I don’t think the film will be made, but I don’t know who else I will cast. But maybe, Kartik [Aaryan].” The actor then added “Alia Bhatt, maybe,” when asked about the female lead.

Quite interesting isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Madhavan‘s upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he will be seen playing the titular role, is all set to release on July 1, 2022. The film will also witness Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

Would you love to see Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan pair up for a Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

