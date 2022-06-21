Time and again we are seeing Bollywood and South celebs opening up about the South Vs North debate. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about the same and stated that the leverage that South Filmmakers get, Bollywood filmmakers don’t. He went on to say that if a film like KGF 2 was in Bollywood then they would be lynched. Before that, we also saw celebs like Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar among many others reacting to the same.

The latest star to react to the South Vs North debate is R Madhavan, who is known to have worked in South as well as in Bollywood.

During his latest interview when R Madhavan was asked about the much talked about North Vs South debate said that too much of hue and cry is happening. “There are three films – RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa – that did really well. The rest have managed to do a fair job. There are other films (The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyya) in Hindi that have done well. I think people’s acceptance has broadened because of the pandemic. They accept films that they like and reject those they don’t. That’s always going to be there,” told R Madhavan to India Today.

The Rocketry star went on to add, “To find a formula there and whether South or North is better is not plausible. I think the weak ones are trying to see a pattern in it. The idea is to make films that are aspirational enough to bring the audience to the theatres.” “Some films may not have worked as it may have been made pre-pandemic in terms of approach and issues like pacing. That’s all there’s to it. Why do we become a country that wants to make news about everything?,” added R Madhavan.

Speaking about his film Rocketry starring R Madhavan, the film received a standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Rocketry is based on the life of an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

