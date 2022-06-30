Actor Rashmika Mandana’s performance as ‘Srivalli’ in ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ has made her an overnight sensation and she has been unstoppable ever since. The star’s famous ‘Saami Saami’ step remains the most trendy step on social media.

Thanks to her impressive performance in ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika Mandana has been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the same, Rashmika Mandana says, “The makers of ‘Animal’ approached me for the film after they saw my performance in ‘Pushpa’. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me.”

The Allu Arjun starrer, ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ was the surprise hit of 2021 and have a fresh impetus to pan-India movies made in Tollywood. Rashmika Mandana played the role of a rural girl in the movie with great conviction and came out with a natural performance that made her a household name as India’s ‘national crush’.

Rashmika Mandana is currently the ‘IT girl’ of the industry, with a lineup of big-budget films from across all industries in her kitty. Her upcoming next include Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta and Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. This film is scheduled to release in September 2022.

The other projects on her plate are Hanu Raghavapudi’s Telugu film Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth, Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil drama Varisu co-starring Thalapathy Vijay and the Allu Arjun sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor is also one of her upcoming films.

