Singer Sona Mohapatra never shies away from speaking her mind. Let be her opinion or slamming Bollywood members, she makes sure her words are loud and clear and is heard by everyone.

Advertisement

Now, the fine singer has slammed the Bollywood industry and its members as a whole and the reason for it is the language ‘Hindi’. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Advertisement

Sona Mohapatra has now shared her take on the Hindi language debate topic and has slammed members of B-town actors for not knowing the Hindi language fluently despite working in the Hindi film industry.

During her recent conversation with IndiaToday, when asked to share her thoughts on the Hindi language debate, Sona Mohapatra said “I can say one thing, that I have watched RRR and Pushpa and I was literally jumping and dancing and kind of making the ‘foofa’ crowd uncomfortable and I had one reaction. Hats off! The effort, the art direction, and the casting were brilliant. It was great to see them embrace their culture.”

She also added, “Although we have some incredible stars in Bollywood, I must say that there are actors who can barely speak Hindi and it’s a shame because, as a Hindi film star, one should be fluent in the language. The Indian aesthetics are quite strong in South films.”

Woah!

Meanwhile, recently Sona had revered that she was slammed and also received r*pe threats for calling out Salman Khan and his misogynistic comments. She told ETimes, “I had gone through the most hideous trolling, including death threats and literally shit being delivered in dabbas (lunch boxes) in my studio, because I had called out Salman Khan for his misogyny and statements. My statements had gone viral. That was a two month long process where the Minister of Women and Child Welfare had to say that they are launching a hashtag called ‘I’m being trolled’ for better safety of women and children online because Sona Mohapatra has been facing vicious threats.”

What are your thoughts on Sona Mohapatra trolling the Bollywood Industry for not knowing to speak Hindi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Carries Her Dog In Arms While Her Guard Holds The Umbrella, Netizens Troll, “Chhata Pakadne Wale Ko Aamir Khan Salary Deta Hoga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram