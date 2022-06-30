RRR Star Jr NTR's Phone Number Leaked Online After A Phone Call To His Ailing Fan Janardhan's Mother Goes Viral!

RRR star Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following. His fans leave no stone unturned to showcase their love for their favourite star. A young man named Janardhan, who is a die-hard fan of the superstar, is in critical condition and is being treated at a hospital.

Upon hearing this, the superstar immediately made a call to his mother. He reached out to Janardhan’s mother through a phone call and wished him a speedy recovery. The video is now going viral on social media.

Fans are amazed by Jr NTR’s generosity and support towards his fans. The video was tweeted by Vamsi Kaka. He shared the video and wrote, “Upon hearing that his fan, Janardhan’s health is in critical condition, Tarak reached out to Janardhan’s mother. NTR also spoke to Janardhan through a speaker phone and wished him a speedy recovery.”

Upon hearing that his fan, Janardhan's health is in critical condition, @tarak9999

reached out to Janardhan's mother. NTR also spoke to Janardhan through speaker phone and wished him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/7kUYHqivDt — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 29, 2022

While fans appreciated the supertar’s efforts, some eagle-eyed netizens noted the number that appeared on the video. Everyone immediately saved it, and now, everyone has been dialing it. This irked NTR Jr fans who opined that the number should have been blurred.

Even though the number was visible, it was registered not in the name of the actor but in NTR arts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran. He is all set to reunite with Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for his upcoming project NTR 30.

Jr NTR will also collaborate with Prashant Neel, the director of mega-blockbuster KGF 2. Both films are expected to release next year.

