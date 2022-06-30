SS Rajamouli known for making mega-budget films is considered among the most successful filmmakers of Indian cinema. His last film RRR did an amazing job at the box office by surpassing the 1000 Crore mark. The director is now focusing on his next pan-India project with superstar Mahesh Babu, however, as per the latest report, the film might take almost 3 years to release. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Soon after the release of his last action flick with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the visionary filmmaker announced his upcoming project with Mahesh. Currently, everything is kept under tight wraps but it is being said the film will be an action-adventure drama.

Coming back to the topic, SS Rajamouli recently met a France-based 3D Animation and VFX studio, Unit Image. He supposedly discussed his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively titled, SSMB29. The filmmaker had even shared a picture with the team and netizens are also speculating that he’s collaborating with the company for his movie with Mahesh.

As reported by Mirchi9, looking at SS Rajamouli’s previous films, the filmmaker will be taking at least 3 years to make this mammoth project with Mahesh Babu. Before the Baahubali directors film, Mahesh also has an untitled film with Trivikram and later he’ll fully focus on Rajamouli’s project. As per earlier reports by Pinkvilla, the upcoming film, which is being written by Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad is exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure.

Talking about the same, Mahesh Babu had said, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

