Actor-producer Bandla Ganesh attended the ‘Chor Bazaar’ pre-release event on Wednesday night to support Akash Puri but ended up making shocking remarks that have offended Mahesh Babu’s fans.

Bandla Ganesh mentioned that he is proud of Akash Puri, a promising actor and the son of Puri Jagannadh, whom he predicted would one day become a celebrity. The producer of the super hit movie ‘Gabbar Singh’ said, “He was born to be a star,” as he referred to Akash Puri.

However, in his overzealous attempt to support the ‘Romantic’ hero Akash Puri, Bandla wound up alienating Mahesh Babu‘s followers.

“I anticipated that the performers who rose to fame thanks to Puri Jagannadh would support Akash Puri’s film. But they seem to be busy, realising that they would be in danger if Akash becomes famous,” Ganesh pointed, as he remarked at Mahesh Babu whose career was boosted after Puri Jagannadh’s directorial ‘Pokiri’.

Well, Mahesh Babu’s supporters were definitely offended by these comments and rushed to social media to criticise Bandla Ganesh. “Why on earth did you even mention an actor in the most absurd way? Why don’t you keep to yourself?” a user on the Internet wrote about Bandla Ganesh.

“Mahesh is an icon. Unlike you, who go around criticising other performers and celebrities, he is busy,” said one of Mahesh’s admirers.

Although it is clear that Bandla Ganesh purposefully used harsh language at the event to attract attention, industry insiders don’t seem to be as interested in the producer’s subsequent controversies anymore.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the silver screen as Mahesh aka Mahi in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He also served as the producer for Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major starring Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

