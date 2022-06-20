Major [Hindi] has managed a mini-milestone for itself as it has crossed the 12 crores mark. On Sunday, the film collected 66 lakhs more and with that, the total has now reached 12.17 crores. On its release, the film had clashed with Samrat Prithviraj and Vikram. While the former didn’t do much, it still collected 66 crores in its first two weeks and for this film, it was good enough competition. On the other hand, Vikram was low in Hindi but in Tamil, it has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters, which means audience attention was indeed divided.

Then a week later arrived Jurassic World Dominion and that film too has come close to the 60 crores mark after the second weekend. So in nutshell, the Adivi Sesh starrer had to face a challenge from many films right from the time of its release and for it to still stay in circulation after two weeks and manage some sort of collections in the third weekend is fair enough.

In its first week, Major [Hindi] collected 7.63 crores and at that point in time, it seemed like the film would end its run under the 10 crores mark. However, the fact that it would eventually do just a little under 15 crores before the close of its lifetime could well be a satisfying result for all involved with the film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

