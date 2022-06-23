Kichcha Sudeep is all set to entertain his fans with the upcoming fantasy action-adventure thriller Vikrant Rona. While the film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles, it sees Salman Khan’s SKF as the distributor for its Hindi version. So how and when did this association happen?

At the trailer launch of the film earlier today, Sudeep got candid about his friendship, whether VR was discussed while shooting Dabangg 3 and when Khan came on board as the film’s presenter. Read all about it below.

At the trailer launch of Vikrant Rona, Kichcha Sudeep was asked if he and Salman Khan – whose SKF is distributing the Hindi version of the VR, discussed it while shooting Dabangg 3. Not beating around the bush, the actor said, “We didn’t discuss anything during Dabangg 3.”

Talking about his rapport with Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep added, “I actually believe that my relationship with him is nothing about a give and take policy. Dabangg 3 was my gesture towards his film and this is his gesture towards my film (Vikrant Rona). Salman Khan sir is very okay with coming and doing a song, a cameo or anything of that sort. SKF (Salman Khan Films) is very close to his heart. So, I don’t think he would associate with our film unless and until he is confident about the content. It was much, much later that he…”

He added, “Actually, during Dabangg 3, we were in the initial discussion stages. It was much later that he saw the clippings and then he threw upon the idea. He said, ‘Is there anything I can do?’ And that was a huge line coming from him.”

Kichcha Sudeep also added that he was not expecting the association but noted that he came “as a brother to a brother and presented the film” and today he’s taking a lot of initiative to promote it. The actor also stated that Salman Khan wanted to be present at the trailer launch but couldn’t because of certain protocols in place.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona features Kichcha Sudeep as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film – jointly produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India, will be distributed across North India by Salman Khan Films. It is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28, 2022, in several languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and many more.

