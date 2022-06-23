Shweta Tiwari’s daughter and budding actress Palak Tiwari always manages to grab attention owing to her hot looks and personal life. After taking over the web with Harrdy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee, the star kid became the talk of the town for partying with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The rumours of their alleged love affair began to make headlines when Ms Tiwari tried to hide her face after she left an eatery with Ibrahim.

However later, the actress dismissed the rumours of them dating and revealed they’re good friends. Also, she wasn’t hiding her face from the media but from her mother Shweta Tiwari.

But now looks like, the rumours of Palak Tiwari dating Ibrahim Ali Khan were indeed false and the latest news suggests otherwise. As per the latest media report, the Bijlee Bijlee star has lost her heart and found solace in Vedang Raina. Just like Palak, Vedang is a budding actor too, who will star in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Vedang became a known name after the first look teaser of The Archies was dropped online. Alongside Vedang, The Archies also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and more.

Coming back to Palak Tiwari and Vedang Raina’s budding romance, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the couple is in love for more than two years now. Reportedly, Palak and Vedang share the same talent agency. The duo hit it off at the parties that were organised by the company. The report states, “A source close to Vedang revealed that they have been seeing each other for more than two years now! Their growing intimacy and PDA at private parties is creating a lot of buzz in the B-Town but somehow, they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps.”

Well, not only that Palak’s mother Shweta Tiwari is already very happy about their relationship and has already given her nod. The source revealed to the portal, “Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early.”

Well, there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the couple to confirm the same. Meanwhile, Palak’s team has termed it as ‘just another rumour’

