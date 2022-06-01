Condolence messages have been pouring in for Bollywood’s most loved and renowned singer KK who passes away last night. In a shocking turn of events, the singer left for his heavenly abode after, reportedly, suffering a cardiac arrest. The news of his sudden death has left his fans, family and close friends in deepest shock. The singer breathed his last after completing his last concert in Kolkata, pictures and videos of which have already surfaced on the web.

Soon after his death, a couple of videos of the singer complaining about the AC not working properly surfaced following which netizens have been slamming the management for negligence.

Recently, Bollywood’s legendary actor Om Puri’s ex-wife Nandita Puri slammed the authorities for now covering KK’s death with a state farewell. Nandita Puri went on to demand a CBI enquiry and even asked B-Townies to boycott performing in Bengal till the enquiry is complete.

Taking to social media, Nandita Puri wrote, “Shame on West Bengal. Kolkata killed KK and the govt. is covering up with a state farewell for their faulty Nazrul Manch; with a crowd of 7k for a 2.5k capacity, failed air conditioning; the singer perspiring profusely complained 4 times to no avail. No paramedics. No first aid. Crucial moments lost. A CBI enquiry is a must and Bollywood should boycott performing in Bengal till then (sic).”

In the latest update, KK’s post-mortem reports are out and it rules out any cause of unnatural death. It is being said that the singer breathed his last after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Earlier, Himesh Reshammiya who has worked with KK on many songs together revealed to ETimes, “KK had sung around 25 songs for me. I will always miss him and his soulful voice. There was always a beautiful smile on his face whenever we met. I remember the last I met him was around a year ago at an airport lounge while coming back to Mumbai, as we were performing in the same city. We had some very happy conversations that day and I just can’t get over the fact that he is not with us anymore. He was a true legend and my heartfelt condolences to his family. Every music lover will truly miss him.”

Coming back, KK’s last rites are expected to take place in Mumbai, tomorrow i.e., June 2.

