Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally murdered on Sunday in broad daylight. Since then several celebrities around the world have mourned the loss of the young singer. Pakistani singer Shae Gill shared her condolences for Sidhu’s demise but some netizens weren’t happy with it.

The Pakistani singer rose to fame earlier this year after being featured on a Coke Studio Season 14 song ‘Pasoori’. She took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note on Sidhu’s death. She wrote, “Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss.”

However, some netizens did not take Shae Gill’s condolence message kindly. They criticised her for allegedly offering ‘dua’ to a non-Muslim. Gill shared screenshots of some of the replies she received on her Instagram story and wrote, “I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions.”

The Pakistani singer also claimed that she is sick of people policing her and said, “I honestly wouldn’t have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard.” Gill, who regularly checks her DMs to keep up with her fans then warned the users, “If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked.”

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village. His death came as a shock for his worldwide fans and family members.

