Arpita Khan who happens to be Salman Khan’s younger sister and actor Aayush Sharma’s wife is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She isn’t an actress herself but comes from a family where everyone is a star. Both Aayush and Arpita were snapped at the airport along with their kids as they were leaving for London and they got trolled for the same by netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Arpita is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 1 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her ‘Khan-dan’ on the photo-sharing site, also teasing Salman’s personal life to his fans. A while ago, Arpita along with husband Aayush hosted a big Eid bash which was a star-stunned affair and a lot of A-list celebrities attended it.

Now, coming back to the video, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were snapped at the Mumbai airport along with their kids as they were leaving for London. The couple was dressed in comfy chic clothes where Aayush was seen wearing cargo pants and paired it with a t-shirt and unbuttoned shirt.

Arpita Khan on the other hand was seen wearing a comfy tie and dye co-ord set. Take a look at their video below:

That’s one good looking family, we must say!

Reacting to their video on Instagram, a user commented, “Ye sabre Salman khan ke family wale salman khan jaise hi kyo chalte h Or style marte h 🤔” Another user commented, “She should work on her beauty and health… How careless..” A third user commented, “THE FACT HIS HE DINT GET MARRIED TO HER…HE MARRIED SALMAN 😂😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Har koi surgery kara raha hai arpita kio nahi karati.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Arpita Khan for her airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

