Bollywood playback singer KK passed away on Tuesday. His untimely demise comes as a shock to his fans and friends from the industry. The entire country is now mourning at the loss of the legendary singer. Fans have been sharing videos from his last concert in Kolkata.

For the unversed, the late singer was 53 and was performing Nazrul Mancha organised by Gurudas College in Kolkata on Tuesday. After the concert, he reached his hotel where he fell ill. He was then rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The singer’s body has been sent for autopsy, doctors suggest that a heart attack could be the likely cause behind his death.

Now fans are sharing videos from his last concert wherein singer KK was seen sweating profusely on stage, wiping his face with a towel. The singer was even complaining about the air conditioning at the venue. The fan sharing the video, wrote, “AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasn’t an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority’s negligence. Not KK.”

Take a look at the video below:

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Not KK pic.twitter.com/EgwLD7f2hW — WE जय (@Omnipresent090) May 31, 2022

Many fans corroborated the same argument and blamed the concert authorities for not ensuring proper air conditioning at the venue. A fan wrote, “Is it just me or he was sweating profusely!” while another fan tweeted, “Maybe if KK didn’t perform last night in that closed and over-crowded auditorium, he would have been still alive today. We could see he was sweating a lot and uncomfortable. Still he had performed for his fans. Because of poor management, we have lost a gem.”

A third fan wrote, “Next time let there be proper working conditions. He performed while sweating profusely. No AC there. People do have heat strokes n cardiac arrests do occur due to dehydration from heat. Also let there be immediate CPR and defib at public places and hotels. Not KK .. safety pls.”

Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK is well known for singing songs like ‘Pal,’ ‘Yaaron,’ ‘Beete Lamhein,’ and ‘Labon Ko’ to name a few.

