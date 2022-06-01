It’s been a dark year for the Indian music industry so far. We lost the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala and now singer KK. Krishnakumar Kunnath was performing in Kolkata last night after which he collapsed and was announced dead on arrival at the hospital. Now, we are reminiscing the time when he refused to sing at weddings even if he was paid a whopping 1 crore.

KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. He performed at the iconic Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30. He suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. But when his condition further deteriorated, Krishnakumar was rushed to CMRI hospital, Kolkata where he was declared dead.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police and Krishnakumar Kunnath’s family has reached Kolkata.

Singer KK may have passed away way too soon but the legendary singer lived his life with pride. It was back in 2008 that he declared he will not be singing at weddings even if he was paid massive money for it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, KK had said, “Yes. I refuse to sing at wedding functions even if I’m offered ₹1 crore.” Furthermore, when he was asked about weddings, Krishnakumar Kunnath had said, “Oh please.. let that be. I can’t act for peanuts. Years ago, I was offered a film but I refused point-blank.”

Meanwhile, Krishnakumar Kunnath has given us some iconic songs over his legacy. Yaaron, Pal, Labon Ko, Beete Lamhein amongst others.

May his soul rest in peace!

