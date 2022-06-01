We were all struggling to process the news of Sidhu Moose Wala passing away and now there’s yet another heartbreaking news coming our way. Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known by his stage name KK has passed away after performing at Kolkata during a live concert. The singer has been a part of the music industry for over two decades and has given us some of the most magical songs in the history of Hindi cinema. Scroll below to know more details about the incident.

Advertisement

The late singer was 53 and was performing Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and later reached his hotel where he fell ill. He was then brought to the hospital where he was announced dead. His fans are now sharing his latest videos and pictures on social media and this definitely has come as a shock to everyone including the Bollywood fraternity and his fans across the globe.

Advertisement

A senior doctor said, “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” after KK was declared dead at the hospital in Kolkata as reported by Hindustan Times. This has been a big blow after Sidhu Moose Wala’s passing away on Sunday.

KK has sung some of the most beautiful songs in the Hindi music industry including ‘Pal,’ ‘Yaaron,’ ‘Beete Lamhein,’ and ‘Labon Ko’ to name a few.

PM Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief over the singer’s untimely demise and tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

May the departed soul rest in peace. KK, you’ll always be remembered!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Security Tightened Post Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder, Here’s How Both Of The Incidents Are Related!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram