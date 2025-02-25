In the glittering world of Bollywood, where talent often needs a push, legendary choreographer Saroj Khan played fairy godmother to many stars. But there was indeed one stand-out among all the disciples she had taught: a lanky and struggling lad from Virar who was soon going to become the dancing idol of Bollywood: Govinda. Such a journey, rather than just a dance saga, narrated an immortal tale of faith, affection, and the unexpressed guru-shishya relationship.

Before he became the Govinda we all know, the king of effortless jhatkas and matkas—he was just another aspiring actor with dreams more significant than his pocket. In an old interview, Saroj Khan recalled all too fondly how a young lad came to her on bended knee, confessing to her that he couldn’t afford the classes. “From the onset, Govinda ji told me, ‘Masterji, I come without a ticket from Virar; I have no money to give you.’ I ended the conversation by saying, ‘Did I ever ask you for money? I will ask once you are a star.’”

Govinda took Saroj’s promise quite seriously, learned well from her, and before long had managed to style out for himself cheeky acclaim as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated dancers. Years later, when Govinda had made a name for himself as a bankable star, he did not forget his guru. Saroj Khan recalled a moment of pure emotion now and again when a 10-year-old boy approached her on the film set and handed her an envelope. “He asked me if I was Saroj Khan, and when I said yes, he handed me an envelope and said, ‘Ye Chi Chi bhaiya ne diya.’ It was Rs. 24,000, along with a little note, ‘Now I can give Gurudakshina.”

He had a knack for expressing an ocean when, in fact, it was just a drop. Govinda proved that in this industry, where contracts often come with a notice date, certain bonds cross the barriers of fame and fate.

Indeed, miracles happen, and after all, it was the great Saroj Khan who, at a time when it was needed the most, came out to help Govinda. The choreographer divulged that she became gravely ill during the filming of ‘Dola Re Dola’ for Devdas. “The doctors told us that he could not be saved.” In all that chaos, Govinda came like a silent guardian.

Once, it was late in the night. He came to visit his daughter and gave her a package. “Just tell Saroj Ji his son visits,” he said before leaving. The package contained Rs 4 lakh for treating Saroj Ji. Concerts always followed tamely. That night, Govinda wasn’t just a st r; he was a golden boy from a proud family, a son to fulfill the promise unfulfilled.

Saroj Khan succumbed in 2020 at 71 and willed away a legacy that gilded the heyday of Bollywood dancing, besides having choreographed innumerable songs-narratives that immortalize him.

In a world where debts are often measured in currency, Govinda and Saroj Khan shared a different sort of love, something of respect, and an unfailingly tireless dance that far exceeded the steps.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Was Reminded Of Being The Unwanted Child Constantly By Her Parents: “Every Time A Guest Visited, They Repeated This Story..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News