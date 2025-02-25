Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have sent shockwaves across the industry with divorce rumors. As per online reports, the Bollywood couple is parting ways after 37 years of marital bliss. Scroll below for all the latest updates!

Are Govind and Sunita heading for divorce?

It is to be noted that there remains no official confirmation about their separation. It all began when an Instagram post by Zoom TV claimed the Coolie No 1 actor and his wife were heading for Splitsville. The news went viral in no time. However, upon fact-checking, we’ve noticed that the news portal has deleted their social media post.

However, the reports have left their massive fan base worried. They’re now waiting for the duo to break their silence and clarify the rumors.

Netizens react to divorce rumors Internet is in disbelief and refuses to believe the rumors.

A user wrote, “Ky bkwass h meri fev jodi h”

Another reacted, “Lovely couple dont spoil my mood”

“Whenever I listen to any interviews of Sunita always I feel she is totally different than Govinda, I don’t know how she stay with him for so many years WHT was the reason behind?” read a comment.

A viewer reacted, “Bc budhape ek patni ka support bahot zaroori and yeh divorce divorce khel rahe hai”

“Fake,” wrote a fan.

Sunita’s remarks on living separately

Recently, Sunita Ahuja grabbed the limelight over her remarks on living separately from Govinda, which led to speculations if there was trouble in paradise.

However, the celebrity wife later clarified in an interview with Shirdi Today, “Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won’t let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba is with me.”

Chi Chi and Sunita are blessed with two children – Tina and Yashvardhan.

