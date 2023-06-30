Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s iconic comedy-romance film ‘Coolie No. 1’ has completed 28 glorious years on Friday. The couple of Raju Coolie and Malti Choudhary went on to become one the nation’s most beloved pairs with their impeccable comic timing and captivating screen presence.

Upon its release, the film became a rage amongst audiences due to its songs, cast and storyline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marking the special occasion, taking a trip down memory lane, producer Vashu Bhagnani said: “‘Coolie No 1’ will always be my most special film as I began my film journey with it. It marked the beginning of our production house and the collaboration with the trio – David ji, Govinda and Karishma.”

“We together have made some unforgettable films and I cherish the happy memories. David ji has been my elder brother and my confidante throughout my film career even till today –‘Coolie No 1’ is one of our most loved films. I feel extremely nostalgic remembering set memories and the amazing time spent with the cast and crew,” he added.

Also marked with stellar performances by supporting the cast of Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor, ‘Coolie No.1’ till date enjoys a massive fan base, with one of its highlights being the chartbuster song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ which remains one of the most sought after dance numbers today even after almost three decades of its release.

With more iconic songs like ‘Mein Toh Raste se Ja Raha Tha’ and the romantic song, ‘Aa Jana’ which showed Chichi and Lolo’s great chemistry and dancing skills, ‘Coolie No 1’ is well worth the watch even today.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by David Dhawan, ‘Coolie No.1’ was released on June 30, 1995.

Must Read: Housefull 5 Won’t See John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan Joining Super Flop Akshay Kumar Claims KRK, Netizens’ Funny Reaction Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News